South LA

South LA Engineer Inspires Next Generation in NASA's Latest Mission to Reach Mars

If successful, Perseverance will be NASA's ninth landing on that planet.

By Sandra O'Neill and Lorena Bourdevaire Casillas

NBC Universal, Inc.

If everything goes as planned, this Thursday, Feb. 18, the fifth NASA Rover will arrive to Mars.

Mars 2020 / Perseverance, a long-term robotic exploration effort of the Red Planet that seeks to explore the potential for life on Mars, has been made possible, thanks to the collaboration of an extensive group of scientists and engineers.

The group includes Luis Domínguez, an engineer from South Los Angeles who works at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. The engineer was one of the inspectors on the Perseverance rover prior to its launch in July 2020.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with all the people who work here at JPL, especially coming from south central Los Angeles," said Domínguez.

NASA says all systems are go for touchdown on Mars. Video broadcast Thursday Feb. 17, 2021 on the NBC4 News at 11 a.m.

The mission, according to NASA's website, provides opportunities to gather knowledge and demonstrate technologies that address the challenges of future human expeditions to Mars.  

"One of the instruments that [the Perseverance rover] has is an instrument that can make oxygen from the atmosphere of Mars, and with that when we send humans to Mars we will already have the technology and the ability to make oxygen."

Perseverance can also drill and collect samples of soil and set them aside on the surface of Mars to be collected in future missions. 

"We want to understand why rivers used to flow on Mars and now they don't, now it's a planet that looks more like a desert," said Domínguez. "The place we are going to investigate, Jezero Crater, has what appears to be a river that ended there."

NASA 2 hours ago

Virginia Student Beat 28,000 Contestants in Naming Mars Rover ‘Perseverance'

Business Feb 16

Private Spaceflight Specialist Axiom Space Raises $130 Million to Become the Latest Space Unicorn

Donald Trump Feb 12

Biden's Climate Change Strategy Looks to Pay Farmers to Curb Carbon Footprint

If successful, Perseverance will be NASA's ninth landing on that planet.

Domínguez, whose mom is Mexican and father is Honduran, never imagined that his love for science would lead him to fulfill his dreams, and now that he has achieved them he has a message for future generations.

“That they are brave, that they are curious, that they have tenacity and that they live life with altruism."

This article tagged under:

South LAMarsScienceperseverance rover
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us