South LA intersection dedicated to LA84 Foundation

The LA48 Foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary with the dedication of an intersection outside of its headquarters in South Los Angeles.

Adding to the festivities was the debut of an exhibit dedicated to the 1984 Games at the LA84 Foundation's headquarters, located at the newly renamed intersection of Gramercy and West Adams, now dubbed "LA84 Foundation Square."

The Olympic Games stand not only as a testament to athletic achievement but also as a lasting legacy, a sentiment echoed by Olympians from the 1984 Los Angeles Games who gathered in the city this week to celebrate a milestone for sports and community.

Renata Simril, President of the LA84 Foundation, highlighted the remarkable achievement of the 1984 Games' organizers in privately financing the event, a first in Olympic history that resulted in a profitable venture.

"The organizers of the 1984 Olympic Games achieved an extraordinary feat by privately financing and turning a profit," Simril said.

Founded in the aftermath of those games, the LA84 Foundation continues to uphold its legacy by breaking down barriers to youth participation in sports, aiming to extend the impact of the 1984 Games for generations to come.

Heather Hutt, a member of the Los Angeles City Council representing District 10, emphasized the foundation's ongoing commitment to its community-driven mission.

"They expanded their mission to stay rooted in this community and help children," Hutt said.

Track and field legend Carl Lewis, a nine-time Olympic gold medalist, spoke passionately about the unifying power of the Games.

"When you get on the field, or the track, it doesn't matter where you come from. It's about competition," Lewis said.



A poignant moment during the event was the long-overdue medal ceremony for Michael Schoettle, a member of the 1952 yachting team, who received his gold medal decades after the Games due to a rule discrepancy.

"It's going into a lock box at the bank tomorrow," Schoettle said, holding his medal.

Looking ahead, Mayor Bass expressed confidence as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

"Our world-class stadiums are ready for the world, our plans are in place, and we have an incredible foundation from which to work," Bass said.