South LA kicks off fourth yearly CicLAvia event

Over six miles of streets in South Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles today for the year's fourth CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport.

CicLAvia in South LA will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The route extends south from Vermont Avenue and Exposition Boulevard, then west at Vermont and Century Boulevard to Jesse Owens Park at Century and Western Avenue.

Four hubs along the route will offer food trucks, free water stations and restrooms, first-aid stations, bike parking, free bike repair and free pedicabs provided by AARP.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hubs will be at the following locations:

Expo Park Hub, 3775 S. Vermont Ave.;

Vermont Slauson Hub, 5928 S. Vermont Ave.;

Westmont Hub, 8805 S. Vermont Ave.;

Juneteenth Hub, 1875 W. Century Blvd.

Motorized vehicles are prohibited along the route, but people are permitted to walk, bike, skate or otherwise traverse the route. Only people-powered equipment will be allowed, so no electric vehicles such as scooters or hoverboards.

This CicLAvia will also dovetail with the annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair at Jesse Owens Park.

The free community event will feature live performances, food trucks, activities and access to community and county services including on-site record expungement, mental health services, support with tenant protection and more.

A kickoff news conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Jesse Owens Park, featuring Mayor Karen Bass, county Supervisor Holly Mitchell and other local dignitaries.

The next CicLAvia event after this one is scheduled for Aug. 20 in the Koreatown/Hollywood area.

For more information about CicLAvia, click here.