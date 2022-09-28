LAPD

‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV

No arrests were reported in the shooting death of Bre'yanna Bailey in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood.

By Alex Rozier and Jonathan Lloyd

A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield
Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported just before midnight near Slauson and Western avenues.

The driver of the SUV then drove to a fire station at St. Andrews Place and Slauson Avenue, and crashed into a fire hydrant. The crash sheared off the hydrant, unleashing a tower of water that flooded the intersection.

Bailey died at the scene.

"I don't understand," said Katrina Taylor, the victim's godmother. "How could a person just shoot into a vehicle. You don't even know who you're shooting. This is like a nightmare."

No arrests were reported. Authorities did not have a detailed description of the shooter.

Two other women in the SUV were not injured.

Details about a motive were not immediately available.

