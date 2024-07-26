Animals and Wildlife

Beloved South LA neighborhood husky recovering after shooting

The dog was shot by someone in a sedan at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

By Karma Dickerson and Amber X. Chen

A South LA community stray dog is recovering after someone driving a sedan shot the husky on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the Central-Alameda neighborhood on 33rd Street at approximately 10 p.m. Neighbors said they heard the dog yelp following gunshot sounds.

Police found the dog injured. Animal services responded to the scene. It’s still unclear exactly what happened and why someone shot the dog.

“What I could remember was that they, the police, were looking around with the flashlight,” said Nashley Diaz, who lives in the neighborhood. “I heard from the lady that called the police that they found blood on the street and that they were trying to catch the dog.”

It is also unclear whether the husky is a stray or belongs to someone in the neighborhood. Nonetheless it is undeniable that the dog is beloved and taken care of by all community members. The dog showed up during NBCLA’s live shot and a resident provided it with water. 

The husky appears to be recovering well with no visible signs of injury. NBCLA reached out to Animal Services for more information, but has yet to receive a response.

“I got scared because I was sad that the dog might have gotten shot and might have not made it,” Diaz said. “I’m super glad that he was fine.”

