DOJ to announce arrests in connection with South LA Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips

Authorities plan to announce arrests and court filings Wednesday morning related to a long-time leader of a street gang in South Los Angeles.

The arrest are in connection with the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Details about the arrests and court filings were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Refresh this page for updates.