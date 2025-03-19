Crime and Courts

DOJ to announce arrests in connection with South LA Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips

More details are expected at a 9:30 a.m. news conference in Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities plan to announce arrests and court filings Wednesday morning related to a long-time leader of a street gang in South Los Angeles.

The arrest are in connection with the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Details about the arrests and court filings were not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsSouth LA
