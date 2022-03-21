Street Takeover

‘Every Weekend': Drivers Regularly Take Over Intersection in South LA Neighborhood

A person could be seen waving a gun from a car during the latest street takeover Sunday in the Broadway Manchester area.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

Video shows a person waving a gun from the window of a car during a street takeover Sunday night in the Broadway Manchester area.

Neighbors told NBCLA the street takeovers happen regularly in the South Los Angeles neighborhood near the 110 Freeway.

"Young kids mostly, with their cars and nowhere to go but drive in circles," a resident said.

The latest takeover was around 11 p.m. Sunday near Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street. Drivers performed stunts at the intersection as spectators watched, recorded video and shined laser pointers.

One person in a car appeared to wave a gun at the crowd. There were no reports of gunfire.

No arrests were reported.

"It's extremely dangerous, but they pretty much do it every weekend," a resident said.

