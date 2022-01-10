South LA

Three Charged in Supermarket Shooting That Left Six Wounded on New Year's Eve

Surratt allegedly got into an argument on New Year's Eve with another shopper while in line at a cash register at the store in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard, according to the District Attorney's Office.

By City News Service

GETTY IMAGES

A woman and two men were charged Monday in connection with a New Year's Eve shooting that wounded six people at a supermarket in South Los Angeles.

Beverly Surratt, 28; Juwann Keaire Williams, 18; and Marquae Yoakum, 20, face one felony count each of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder and six counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.  

She allegedly left the store and met at a house with Williams and Yoakum, who allegedly went to the store and fired a dozen times into the supermarket, according to the District Attorney's Office.
  

Four of the victims were taken to the hospital, with two others declining to go to the hospital, police said.

Surratt was arrested last Thursday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Southeast Division and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Williams and Yoakum remain at large, according to the District Attorney's Office.

