Four People Shot, One Killed, in South LA

No arrests were reported early Monday

By City News Service

11-21-2019 South LA Shooting

One man was killed and three people were wounded in a South Los Angeles shooting, and whoever is responsible remained at large on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Hobart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gary Moody, 55, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. His hometown was not known.

Two other men and a woman were wounded. One man was treated at the
scene and released, and the other man and the woman were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

A motive for the crime was unknown and no suspect description was released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-527-3247, or
Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

