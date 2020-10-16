shooting

Two Teen Cousins Found Dead in SUV After Willowbrook Shooting

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 150 block of E. 124th Street.

Two teen cousins were found dead inside a SUV after a shooting late Wednesday in Willowbrook.

The teens, 16 and 17, were found in a SUV in the 12200 block of Maple Avenue at about 11 p.m. Authorities initially responded to a crash, but quickly determined the two occupants of the car were also gunshot victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Both were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper body and died at the scene.

Family members said one of the teens was in the area to meet a girl he had been texting earlier that day. Someone approached the SUV and opened fire, investigators said.

The 16-year-old driver eventually crashed into a parked car not far from the shooting location.

Three others in the car were not injured.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the LA Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

NBCLA''s Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.

