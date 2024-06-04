Magnitude-3.0 earthquake in South Pasadena shakes parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.0 earthquake centered in South Pasadena caused shaking Tuesday in the Los Angeles area.

The quake, reported at about 3:05 p.m., was in roughly the same location as a magnitude-3.5 earthquake on Sunday. Light shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles.

The USGS recorded three earthquakes in the area since Sunday's shaking with Tuesday's being the largest magnitude.

Aftershocks, smaller earthquakes after a larger earthquake or mainshock in the same general area, can occur days and even years after the mainshock. Their frequency decreases over time.