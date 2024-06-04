Earthquakes

Magnitude-3.0 earthquake in South Pasadena shakes parts of Southern California

The latest shaking comes two days after a magnitude-3.5 earthquake in the same area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An magnitude-3.0 earthquake centered in South Pasadena caused shaking Tuesday June 4, 2024 in the San Gabriel Valley.
USGS

A magnitude-3.0 earthquake centered in South Pasadena caused shaking Tuesday in the Los Angeles area.

The quake, reported at about 3:05 p.m., was in roughly the same location as a magnitude-3.5 earthquake on Sunday. Light shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The USGS recorded three earthquakes in the area since Sunday's shaking with Tuesday's being the largest magnitude.

Aftershocks, smaller earthquakes after a larger earthquake or mainshock in the same general area, can occur days and even years after the mainshock. Their frequency decreases over time.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us