Southbound 110 Closed After Person Struck and Killed on Freeway in West Adams

A man was struck and killed on Sunday by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.

A representative from the coroner's office was called out to the scene at 5:31 a.m.

The southbound 110 has been closed at Washington Boulevard, with cars being diverted at Adams Boulevard while the investigation continues.