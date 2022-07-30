Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend

Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of storms will be much lower Monday and limited to the mountains and Antelope Valley.

Farther inland, a flood watch was also in effect until at least 11 p.m. Saturday in much of Riverside County, and parts of San Diego County.

A beach hazards statement was also issue through Wednesday afternoon at the Malibu coast and other LA County beaches, where dangerous rip currents and breaking waves were expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.

Swimmers and surfers were advised to remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions as well.

Despite the chance for precipitation, weekend temperatures remained high, lingering in the 70s to mid-80s from the beaches to downtown LA, exceeding 90 degrees in many valley areas and approaching 100 degrees in the

Antelope Valley.

More typical midsummer weather is expected for the balance of the week, with night through morning low clouds in coastal areas, and temperatures within a few degrees of normal, forecasters said.