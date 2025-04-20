Celebrate Mother Earth with these Earth Day festivities in SoCal

The time to celebrate all things nature is just around the corner with Earth Day on Tuesday.

In honor of Mother Earth, several businesses and entities will be observing the holiday with discounts, environmentally friendly activities and offers around Southern California. Scroll below for a roundup of Earth Day festivities.

LA Sanitation’s zero-waste event

The city of LA’s sanitation department is hosting a free event at Norman O. Houston Park.

A tree and plant giveaway, sustainability workshops and free burgers will all be part of the festivities. Additionally, LASAN will have a variety of sanitation trucks for children to explore.

Time and date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 26

Transportation

A variety of public transit systems will be offering free transportation in honor of Mother Earth.

Metrolink, Metro, OC Bus and Omnitrans will be offering free rides on Tuesday, some agencies with no ticket required.

Date: April 22

Culver City

Streets in some areas will be closed as Culver City High School, Culver City Middle School and Farragut Elementary School host Earth Day festivities. The closure of the streets will encourage walking, biking and skating in lieu of driving.

Date: April 22

Dana Point beach and creek cleanup

Volunteers are sought at Doheny State Beach to help spring clean the area. Trash bags, water and light snacks will be provided to participants, as will free parking passes.

Time and date: 9 a.m., April 25

Bolsa Chica’s Earth Day festival

Three Huntington Beach-area hot spots will be celebrating the environment with a beach cleanup and information sessions on local wetlands and wildlife. The locations where these festivities will be held are Bolsa Chica State Beach, Bolsa Chica Wetlands and the Huntington Harbor Yacht Club.

Time and date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 27

Newport Beach’s Earth Day at the Bay

The Newport Bay Conservancy and OC Parks are hosting several environmental-themed exhibits to spread the knowledge about our earth. To keep the good times going, live music, a scavenger hunt and crafts will be available at the event.

Time and date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 26