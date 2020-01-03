Southern California Firefighters Are Joining the Battle Against Australia’s Devastating Fires

Firefighters from Southern California are deploying to Australia in the fight against bushfires that have forced one of the largest evacuations in the country's history.

The Angeles National Forest Service is sending 20 firefighters to Australia, a spokesman said Friday. The firefighters, who come from all parts of the Los Angeles area, battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October in the northern San Fernando Valley. They will fly Monday afternoon out of Los Angeles International Airport.

"Australian firefighters come over here to train with us to fight out fires, so we are returning the favor to them," said Forest Service spokesman Andrew Mitchell.

The firefighters will be in Australia for 35 days before they are rotated out, Mitchell said.

"It's possible we will send over another crew, when this crew rotates out," he said.

More than 200 fires are burning in Australia. With extremely dangerous conditions expected Saturday, mass evacuations were underway. Traffic was gridlocked as people fled and firefighters escorted convoys of evacuees. Navy ships were called in to transport hundreds of people stranded on beaches.

The devastating early start to the summer wildfire season has made this Australia's worst on record. One official noted the "fire fatigue" but told people not to wait to flee until it was too late.

At least 19 people have been killed and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed. About 12.35 million acres of land have burned.

The largest wildfire on record in California was the July 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire that burned more than 459,000 acres in four northern counties.

This week, at least 448 homes were destroyed on the New South Wales southern coast and dozens were burned in Victoria. Ten deaths have been confirmed in the two states this week, and Victoria authorities also said 28 people are missing.

Fires are also burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.