Get in the Holiday Spirit With This List of Merry SoCal Events

The coronavirus pandemic changed the way we enjoy events during the Christmas season. However, families can still share these memorable experiences safely, either virtually, in small groups or from their own vehicles.
Here is a list of the events that will take place in Southern California.
Tree lighting
- Burbank: Tuesday, December 8, 3 p.m. The event will take place virtually and will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel. To view the event, click here.
- Culver City: Thursday, December 10, 6 p.m. The Culver City Downtown Merchants Association website broadcasts Culver City's annual tree lighting celebration. To view the event, click here.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebrations
- Mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe: Follow the transmission of the activities in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Placita Olvera, on Friday, December 11 The event will begin broadcasting at 11 p.m. To view the event, click here.
- St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church: 1720 E Covina Blvd., Covina, CA 91724. Saturday, December 12, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mass will be outdoors, but will also be available to view from your vehicle and it will be broadcast live online. If you wish to get out of your vehicle, please bring your own chairs and sit next to or in front of the altar. For further information please click here.
- San Juan de la Cruz Catholic Church: 14020 Foster Road, La Mirada, CA 90638. Saturday, December 12, 8:30 a.m. Mass will be held outdoors in the garden next to Gannon Hall (chairs provided and in the shade) . Attendees must wear a mask and follow health and safety guidelines. For further information please click here.
- San Cipriano Parish: 4714 Clark Ave., Long Beach, CA 90808. Saturday, December 12, 8:30 a.m. A morning Mass will be held outside the church that will also be broadcast live for those who wish to see it from their House. For further information please click here.
Virtual events
- Christmas on the tracks: Friday, December 11, 7:00 p.m. Union Station will bring its popular tree lighting ceremony to Los Angeles this year through Tinsel on the Tracks, a Christmas experience reinvented. The virtual celebration will include a spectacular lighting of trees under the stars in the South Patio of the station. The event is streamed on Union Station's Facebook and YouTube accounts.
- Christmas songs from the train tracks: Thursday, December 17, 7 p.m. Union Station offers a virtual Christmas concert that will be broadcast on its Facebook and YouTube channels.
Drive-thru events
- Wonderland: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367. Millions of Christmas lights that you can enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle, until December 30 from 5 - 11 p.m. For more information about the event, click here.
- Drive-Thru Nativity: 1207 Main St Huntington Beach, CA 92648/6 - p.m. A free event, from December 9 to 11, where you can observe scenes of the birth of Jesus without leaving your vehicle. For further information please click here.
- Drive-in Movie - The Polar Express: 11633 The Plz Norwalk, CA 90650. Thursday, December 11, 5 p.m. The film is part of a series that will run until December 17. For further information please click here.
- Nativity Lane: 16221 Mulholland Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049. An experience that tells the story of Christmas, which you can enjoy from your vehicle, on Saturday, December 12, at 5 p.m., and Sunday, December 13, at 7:30 pm For more information about the event, click here.
- Drive-Thru Christmas Block Party: An event that includes the staging of a living nativity scene, and gifts for the children. / Saturday, December 12, 5: 30 - 8: 30 p.m. For further information please click here.
- Simply Christmas Drive-Thru Experience: 22450 Sherman Way West Hills, CA 91307. An event that wants to celebrate Christmas without leaving your car. Sunday, December 13, 5 - 7 p.m. For further information please click here.