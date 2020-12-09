Get in the Holiday Spirit With This List of Merry SoCal Events

The coronavirus pandemic changed the way we enjoy events during the Christmas season. However, families can still share these memorable experiences safely, either virtually, in small groups or from their own vehicles.

Here is a list of the events that will take place in Southern California.

Tree lighting

Burbank: Tuesday, December 8, 3 p.m. The event will take place virtually and will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel. To view the event, click here.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebrations

Mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe: Follow the transmission of the activities in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Placita Olvera, on Friday, December 11 The event will begin broadcasting at 11 p.m. To view the event, click here.

St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church: 1720 E Covina Blvd., Covina, CA 91724. Saturday, December 12, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mass will be outdoors, but will also be available to view from your vehicle and it will be broadcast live online. If you wish to get out of your vehicle, please bring your own chairs and sit next to or in front of the altar. For further information please click here.

San Juan de la Cruz Catholic Church: 14020 Foster Road, La Mirada, CA 90638. Saturday, December 12, 8:30 a.m. Mass will be held outdoors in the garden next to Gannon Hall (chairs provided and in the shade) . Attendees must wear a mask and follow health and safety guidelines. For further information please click here.

San Cipriano Parish: 4714 Clark Ave., Long Beach, CA 90808. Saturday, December 12, 8:30 a.m. A morning Mass will be held outside the church that will also be broadcast live for those who wish to see it from their House. For further information please click here.

Virtual events

Christmas on the tracks: Friday, December 11, 7:00 p.m. Union Station will bring its popular tree lighting ceremony to Los Angeles this year through Tinsel on the Tracks, a Christmas experience reinvented. The virtual celebration will include a spectacular lighting of trees under the stars in the South Patio of the station. The event is streamed on Union Station's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Drive-thru events