Find a SoCal watch party for the Republican presidential candidates debate

The 2024 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination shifts to the debate stage Wednesday night in Wisconsin.

Several viewing parties are scheduled in Southern California when eight candidates face-off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is scheduled for 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Carson

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The South Bay Chapter of the California Republican Assembly will host a watch party from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at 412 Studios in Carson. Admission is free.

Long Beach

The Long Beach Area Republicans will hold a watch party from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Gaslamp Long Beach. Admission, including a taco buffet, is $40 for club members and $50 for non-members.

Yorba Linda

A watch party at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda will begin at 5 p.m. with a reception. The debate will be followed by former California Gov. Pete Wilson providing analysis in conversation with Gaddi Vasquez, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, Peace Corps director and Orange County supervisor.

Admission is $8 for the general public and free to Nixon Foundation members.

Who will be in the Republican presidential debate?

Invited candidates in Wednesday's debate in Milwaukee are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; former Vice President Mike Pence; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Former President Donald Trump qualified, but declined to participate.

Trump said he will surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia, where he faces allegations of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss.

How did candidates qualify for the debate?

To qualify for the debates, candidates must have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to his or her principal presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee) by Monday, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in at least 20 states and or territories, under criteria established by the Republican National Committee.

Candidates must also poll at least 1% in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate "carve out" states -- Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina -- recognized by the RNC.