Southern Californians See Gas Prices Rise Again in Spring Surge

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 17th consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.149.

That's its highest amount since Oct. 22, 2019.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The rising prices are the result of less supply because production is reduced due to refinery maintenance, and because fuel demand is increasing, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"This is a typical pattern that we see during the spring months,'' Spring said.

The average price has increased 12.3 cents over the past 17 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.8 cents more than one week ago, 17.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.30 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 91.7 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

A 13-day streak of increases to the Orange County average price ended when it dropped three-tenths of a cent to $4.104. The average price rose 9.9 cents during the streak, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday, to its highest amount since Oct. 22, 2019.

The Orange County average price is 4.1 cents more than one week ago, 15.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.299 greater than one year ago. It has risen 89.6 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Los Angeles County average price is 5.9 cents more than it was on May 10, 2019, while the Orange County average price is 3.9 cents more.