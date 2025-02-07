Another round of beneficial showers to move through SoCal before the weekend

Another round of beneficial showers will continue to fill in around the region Thursday night through Friday morning.

The current weather system does not prompt flooding concerns and is expected to dry out for the weekend.

"Between the showers, we will see drizzle and mist, similar to what we had for much of Tuesday. Showers will be wrapping by Friday afternoon, and the weekend looks pretty dry," said NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar.

Rainfall totals:

Ventura County: 0.25 - 0.72 in.

Los Angeles County: 0.25 - 0.50 in.

Inland Empire and Orange County: < 0.25 in.

Rain totals are expected to be similar to the showers that were just seen. Ventura County will have higher totals than the rest of the region. Snow levels remain very high (roughly 8,000 ft), so only the highest peaks will see any snow. 8,000 ft is above most of the resorts in the area.

Porter Ranch and Beverly Hills were among some of the areas that received the largest amount of rainfall in LA County.

There is another chance of rain by the middle of next week, but there is lots of uncertainty on timing and rain totals. More to come as the following week gets closer.

Before last month's rainfall that broke a months-long dry spell, downtown LA recorded just 0.16 inches of rain this season. The average annual rainfall in downtown LA is about 14.25 inches. In the 2022-2023 wet season, the region had 28.40 inches of rain followed by 25.19 inches of rain in 2023-2024.

The average rainfall for January, historically the second-wettest month of the year in Los Angeles, is close to 4 inches.

As another round of showers soaks the region, a new concern grows for runoff water from areas affected by the wildfires entering the storm drains. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2025.