Southern California to get new updated fire maps

For the first time in over a decade, state officials will be updating fire maps for Southern California.

This includes crucial information on the latest wildfire prone areas, fire risk zones, and fire-building codes.

The new maps will impact land-use decisions, building standards and wildfire mitigation strategies for local governments.

Since these maps were last updated in 2015, there have been multiple major fires including the Palisades and Eaton fires this year.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

For example, the Cal Fire map from 2011 showed the Palisades and Malibu in bright red as “very high fire hazard severity zones” in Los Angeles County.

But near Altadena, the very northern neighborhoods in the foothills were designated as “very high fire hazard severity” but most of Altadena was not.

The maps rolling out on Monday will include land in counties including LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego.

They will show the probability of a wildfire happening in these areas within the next 30 to 50 years.

The maps classify land into “fire hazard severity zones” as moderate in yellow, high in orange or very high in red.