Firefighters in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties Tuesday made more progress in their effort to put out the Bridge, Line and Airport Fires with lower temperatures and high humidity, but heavy smoke, smoldering trees and debris remained safety and health hazards for fire crews as well as those who live in the area.

Bridge Fire

The wildfire that has been burning in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties scorched 54,795 acres as of Tuesday at 25% containment.

Cal Fire said fire crews Tuesday will prioritize securing containment lines and removing hazards to allow displaced residents to get back to their homes.

In Wrightwood, firefighters faced safety hazards such as falling trees and smoldering debris.

Evacuation orders remained in place for Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy Road north of the San Antonio Dam up to the Mt. Baldy Resort.

The Bridge Fire destroyed 66 structures and damaged 13 others while it continued to threaten more than 3,600 structures.

Line Fire

As the wildfire burned 39,111 acres with nearly half of it contained as of Tuesday, a Norco man who was accused of starting the fire pleaded not guilty in San Bernardino County.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, entered the plea to arson-related crimes from jail in a video arraignment. He was denied bail and appointed an attorney. Halstenberg's next court appearance is set for Monday.

The Line Fire destroyed one structure and damaged four others.

More than 36,000 remained under the threat of the blaze as fire crews were expected to strengthen control lines and mop up hot spots Tuesday.

Evacuation orders were still in effect for all National Forest lands, trails and roads as well as undeveloped land east of Highway 330 and Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue.

Airport Fire

The wildfire that started in Orange County before spreading to Riverside County burned 23,519 acres at 31% containment.

Though it may be smaller in the number of acres scorched, nearly 200 structures were destroyed while 34 were damaged. And over 20,000 properties were still under the threat of the blaze.

While the favorable weather continues to have helped fire crews, they were concerned about drier conditions that were forecast for the weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Twelve firefighters were injured while two civilians were hurt in the Airport Fire.