Southern fast-food chain Bojangles announces expansion to LA County

A popular Southern fast-food chain known for its chicken and biscuits will open its first restaurant in Los Angeles County in early 2025.

Bojangles, whose menu includes an array of chicken sandwiches and sides of Southern comfort staples, announced a 30-unit agreement to bring the franchise to Los Angeles. The fast-food chain has yet to announce the location of the first restaurant in LA County, but it said it’s expected to open early next year.

“We are ecstatic to bring Bojangles to Los Angeles residents and look forward to opening our first location in California next year, while anticipating the exciting growth that will follow,” Bojangles CEO, Jose Armario, said in a statement.

The thirty locations will open throughout California over the next six years, the company said in a press release. It’s part of a move facilitated by Bojangles, Poulet Brothers, LLC and entrepreneur Lorenzo Boucetta.

“The opportunity to grow Bojangles in California presented itself at the perfect moment, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic brand to the market for the first time,” Boucetta said.

Based out of North Carolina, Bojangles has more than 800 locations in more than a dozen states, including Louisiana, Alabama, Virginia and more. Its most western location is currently in Texas.