Southland Gas Prices At Lowest Amount Since December 2017

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 28th consecutive day Sunday, falling nine-tenths of a cent to $3.135, its lowest amount since Dec. 27, 2017.

The average price is 15 cents less than a week ago, 42.2 cents lower than a month ago and 52 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 33rd straight day, declining 1.1 cents to $3.098, its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2017. It is 13.2 cents less than one week ago, 40.9 cents lower than one month ago and 50.9 cents less than one year ago.

"With many people staying or working at home this past week, gasoline demand has continued to weaken," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Combined with the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, we could see the average price in areas close in on $3 per gallon, with many stations selling regular gasoline for much less than that."