Southland Gas Prices Continue Month-Long Decline

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 32nd consecutive day, decreasing 1.3 cents to $3.756, its lowest amount since Sept. 17.

The average price has dropped 37.3 cents during the streak, including 2 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 9.5 cents less than one week ago and 36.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 25.5 cents more than one year ago.

The streak is the longest since a 46-day run from May 8-June 22.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 33rd consecutive day, decreasing 1.4 cents to $3.677, its lowest amount since Sept. 17.

It has dropped 41.1 cents during the streak, including 2.1 cents on Friday.

The Orange County average price is 10.2 cents less than one week ago and 39.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 23.5 cents more than one year ago.

The streak is the longest since one lasting 37 days from Nov. 15 to Dec. 21, 2017.