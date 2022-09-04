Southland Gas Prices On the Way Up Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second

consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days.

The average price had fallen to its lowest amount since March 4, after rising to a record high of $6.462 on June 14. It is one-tenth of a cent higher than one week ago, 29.7 cents lower than one month ago, and 87.8 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price rose 2.8 cents to $5.221, increasing for the third consecutive day after dropping nine of the previous 10 days to its lowest amount since March 4. It is 3.7 cents more than one week ago, 25.3 cents less than one month ago, and 85.4 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 82nd consecutive day since rising to a record, falling seven-tenths of a cent to $3.789. It has dropped $1.227 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 6.4 cents less than one week ago and 35 cents lower than one month ago, but 60.5 cents more than one year ago.