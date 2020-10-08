Palm Springs

Southwest Airlines to Begin Service to Palm Springs Beginning Nov. 15

Southwest is one of a handful of airlines to announce new service to Palm Springs in recent weeks.

By City News Service

A Southwest Airlines jet comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on May 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will begin year-round service to Palm Springs International Airport beginning next month.

The airline will begin flying nonstop from Palm Springs to Oakland, Phoenix and Denver starting on Nov. 15, according to a Southwest spokesperson.

Nonstop flights will be offered between Palm Springs and the following destinations:
-- Oakland International Airport, twice daily in each direction,
-- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, three times daily in each
direction; and
-- Denver International Airport, once daily in each direction.

"For years our residents and visitors have expressed how much they desire Southwest Airlines at Palm Springs International Airport and their imminent arrival will greatly enhance Palm Springs as a major tourism destination,'' Palm Springs City Manager David Ready said. "We thank Southwest for investing in PSP and are delighted to welcome them to sunny Palm Springs.''

Alaska Airlines will begin flying to Palm Springs International Airport with nonstop service to San Jose International Airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Boise Airport, in Idaho, beginning Dec. 17.

San Francisco-based Boutique Air plans to add daily nonstop year-round service to and from Palm Springs and Los Angeles International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport starting Oct. 1 with the carrier's Pilatus PC-12 single-engine turboprop passenger planes, which carry eight passengers.

Meanwhile, JetBlue Airlines is set to begin seasonal nonstop flight service from Palm Springs to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning Dec. 18 through March. The addition is one of 24 new routes the airline added in locations where additional demand for leisure travel is anticipated, the airline said.

JetBlue will additionally begin service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Nov. 6, and to Boston Logan International Airport on Dec. 19.

