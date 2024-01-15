Space shuttle Endeavour display reaches final phase

The California Science Center is entering the final step of space shuttle Endeavour’s installation.

The Endeavour is scheduled to be moved from the California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Pavilion to Exposition Park’s South Lawn between the Natural History Museum and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the second half of January, according to a news release from the California Science Center.

At the end of January, the Orbiter will be moved across Exposition Park to the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center construction site and lifted into the building after a few days.

This phase of the “Go for Stack” project has not been accomplished beyond NASA or Air Force facilities.

The California Science Center’s “Go for Stack” process began in July 2023 and completed its penultimate phase with the mating the massive External Tank, ET-94, to the Solid Rocket Boosters on Saturday.

Work to lift and mate the 65,000-pound, 154-foot ET-94 began on Thursday at 8 p.m. and lasted about 26 hours, according to a news release.

California Science Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rudolph recognized the ET-94’s mating as “a giant undertaking and the largest part of the space shuttle stack.”

The fully installed space shuttle stack will tower 200-feet tall and feature the Orbiter Endeavour, two Solid Rocket Boosters and ET-94.

The construction of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center began in 2022 and is expected to continue around the 20-story display.

“The fully-assembled space shuttle system will be the star attraction of the California Science Center’s future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, where its ultimate mission will be to inspire future generations of scientists, engineers and explorers,” California Science Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rudolph said.