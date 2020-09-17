SpaceX Launch

SpaceX Will Launch Another 60 Internet Satellites Into Orbit

The Starlink system satellites are designed to provide low-cost internet access in traditionally underserved areas around the world.

Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hawthorne-based SpaceX will attempt to launch another 60 satellites into orbit Thursday as it continues efforts to build a worldwide wireless internet array.

The Starlink internet satellites will be launched into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, with the launch window opening at 11:19 a.m. California time.

Following the launch, SpaceX will attempt to recover the first stage of the rocket by landing it on a droneship floating in the Atlantic Ocean. It will also attempt to recover the two-piece fairing, or protective nosecone, using a separate ship.

The launch had been most recently planned on Sunday, but was delayed due to weather. Mission managers are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Sally, which could generate more poor weather conditions in the region Thursday.

If successful, the launch will be the 13th carrying Starlink satellites into orbit. Nearly 700 such satellites are already circling the planet, with initial plans calling for as many as 12,000, and the ultimate array topping 40,000.

The Starlink system is designed to provide low-cost internet access in traditionally underserved areas around the world. The service is already being tested by some SpaceX employees, with public beta testing anticipated to begin later this year.

