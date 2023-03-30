Watch: SpaceX Scrubs California Launch Moments Before Liftoff

SpaceX will try again Friday after calling off the planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday morning from the California coast.

In a tweet, SpaceX said the rocket "had an auto-abort just prior to T-0." In audio provided by SpaceX's live coverage, the countdown clock stopped at 00:03 and the rocket remained on the launch pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara.

"Abort, abort, abort," a mission engineer repeated just before the command to start the engine ignition sequence.

Details were not immediately available, but SpaceX said the rocket will be ready for another launch attempt at 7:29 a.m. California time Friday.

"Vehicle and payload are in good health," SpaceX tweeted.

The Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 Mission will deliver satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of a global military communication and missile warning system with tracking capabilities.