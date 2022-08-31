Watch: SpaceX Rocket Soars Into the Night Sky Over Southern California

What to Know A SpaceX rocket launched Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara.

The rocket was captured on cameras around Southern California as it soared south along the coast

The Falcon 9 was carrying Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A SpaceX rocket blazed a bright orange trail in the night sky over Southern California Tuesday after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara.

The rocket carrying Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit lifted off at about 10:40 p.m. California time. A bright reddish-orange streak could be seen for hundreds of miles around as it headed south along the coast.

Video from NBCLA's TowerCam in Universal City, about 150 miles from the Space Force Base, captured a bright orange object on the horizon and it steadily climbed into the darkness.

SpaceX landed the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A night launch promises more of a spectacle that daytime launches for Southern California skygazers. The best view of the launch is usually in and around Lompoc or along the coast from Gaviota to Point Mugu.

The rocket was visible from the Los Angeles area during past night launches. Depending on weather conditions, stage separation can provide a stunning spectacle in the night sky. In December 2017, a launch after sunset captivated Southern Californians who saw this amazing sight during stage separation.

What are Starlink satellites?

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up. The satellites have been shuttled into space by SpaceX rockets.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe. SpaceX said in March that there are about 250,000 total Starlink subscribers, which includes both consumers and enterprise customers.

Can I see the Starlink satellites in orbit?

Yes, they sometimes put on a celestial show. If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky.

The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.