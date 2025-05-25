SpaceX spacecraft reentering Earth's atmosphere triggers sonic boom

A spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere Saturday, triggering a sonic boom that was heard in parts of LA County.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere around 10:41 p.m.
Dragon is on track to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down off the southern coast of California near Oceanside at ~10:44 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/i4DG7uUzU0— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2025
The spacecraft was expected to splash down near Oceanside, according to SpaceX.
This is a developing story, check back for details.