SpaceX spacecraft reentering Earth's atmosphere triggers sonic boom

A spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere Saturday, triggering a sonic boom that was heard in parts of LA County.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere around 10:41 p.m.

Dragon is on track to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down off the southern coast of California near Oceanside at ~10:44 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/i4DG7uUzU0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2025

The spacecraft was expected to splash down near Oceanside, according to SpaceX.

