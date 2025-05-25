SPACEX

SpaceX spacecraft reentering Earth's atmosphere triggers sonic boom

A spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere Saturday, triggering a sonic boom that was heard in parts of LA County.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere around 10:41 p.m.

The spacecraft was expected to splash down near Oceanside, according to SpaceX.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

