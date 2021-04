A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida with another load of Starlink Internet satellites.

The rocket will carry 60 satellites into orbit.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 60 Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/VynQjPcYI8 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2021

The launch is part of an effort to build an interconnected internet network with thousands of satellites, known in the space industry as a constellation. The satellites are designed to deliver high-speed internet to consumers anywhere on the planet.