SpaceX to Launch Falcon 9 SARah-1 This Weekend. Here's What You Need to Know

Residents in  Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may feel a blast wave on Saturday, a result from the return to the launch site. 

By Lesley Rodriguez

Space X is aiming to launch Falcon 9 SARah-1 mission from Space Launch Complex 4E in California this weekend. 

When will the launch take place?

The launch is aiming to take place Saturday June 18, between 6-7 a.m. If the launch does not occur they have a backup launch date Monday in the same time frame. 

Where will it take place? 

It is scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. 

What is SARah-1 mission? 

It is an Earth observation spacecraft developed on behalf of the German military. SARah-1 is expected to provide high-resolution observation of Earth’s surface. System hosts three radar satellites and a ground segment connected to ground stations. 

Where to Watch: 

If the weather is clear, the launch will be visible for the first couple of minutes about 100 miles out. Residents near the base can have views across Lompoc Valley, it will be visible at the peak of Harris Grade Road ad near the intersection of Moonglow and Stardust roads. Not close to the launch? Space X provides a livestream.

