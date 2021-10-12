Sparkle Sparkle: LA Zoo Lights Tickets Go on Sale

By Alysia Gray Painter

Beasties bathed in a beautiful light?

Our pup may wear a glow collar, to keep her safe, while our turtles enjoy a tank filled with a colorful shimmer.

But there's a place in Southern California that illuminates the animal world on a large and spectacular scale each year, a spot that knows how to add a wild whimsicalness to the yuletide season.

It's the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the holiday home of the ultra-out-sized LA Zoo Lights, a multi-night spectacular.

Lit-from-within animal sculptures, the Twinkle Tunnel, and a forest of disco balls will all be back at the outdoor event in 2021-2022, along with a few new surprises, sweet snacks, and drinks to warm the hands and tummy on a cool night.

But don't be surprised by how quickly tickets trot out the door for this delight: You can get yours, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, via the Zoo Lights site.

We're not lion, er, lying when we say opening night isn't too far away: Nov. 19 is the 2021 event's debut date, and it will glow through Jan. 9, 2022.

7 photos
1/7
Jamie Pham
LA Zoo Lights will add animal-awesome sights to the season from Nov. 19, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022.
2/7
Jamie Pham
"We are thrilled to be bringing back one of the City’s most anticipated holiday traditions this year with a Zoo Lights celebration like none other," said Denise M. Verret, CEO & Zoo Director of the Los Angeles Zoo.
3/7
Jamie Pham
"This year's event is a renewed opportunity for the community to safely celebrate the season with family and friends and create lifelong memories as we head into the new year with hope and optimism."
4/7
Jamie Pham
Illuminated animal sculptures are one popular feature of the festive happening.
5/7
Jamie Pham
The Twinkle Tunnel, too, is a must-visit spot. Look also for the disco ball forest, large-scale animations, a photo-ready holiday sled in the Eucalyptus Grove.
6/7
Jamie Pham
Tickets went on sale on Oct. 12. Buying your admission in advance? Ribbit ribbit, which means "this is highly recommended."
7/7
Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens
The family-fun event also has warm drinks and bites for sale, several spots for adorable snapshots, and seasonal merchandise for sale. To find out more, visit the LA Zoo Lights site now.

