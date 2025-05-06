Family identifies beloved Spartan College dean killed in shooting on Inglewood campus

A Spartan College dean who was killed in a shooting last week on the campus was remembered by family members as a compassionate person who helped shaped the futures of students through her work as a dedicated educator.

Dr. Cameisha Clark died Monday afternoon, according to family members who released a statement Tuesday. Clark was one of two women shot Friday afternoon inside an office on the campus of the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood.

"We are beyond devastated," Clark's family said. "Cameisha’s life was taken from us far too soon, in an act of senseless violence that no woman should ever have to endure. She was an amazing person who didn’t deserve this. She was living her best life, doing the work she loved.

"Cameisha was the most compassionate, loving and fiercely loyal person. She was a radiant, joyful, driven, and compassionate woman who touched countless lives across the country from her hometown of Atlanta, GA to LA.

"Her legacy is defined not by the manner of her death, but by the extraordinary way she lived. She was a trailblazer and an inspiration, having recently been promoted to a dean at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood. Cameisha uplifted everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Her leadership, integrity, and deep sense of purpose helped shape futures of countless students from the campus of Clark Atlanta University to Spartan College. She believed in the potential of others even when they could not yet see it in themselves."

Clark was a beloved granddaughter, daughter, sister, friend, and mentor, the family said.

"She brought warmth, laughter, and grace into our lives every day," the statement continued. "Her presence was a gift, and the void left behind is immeasurable."

A 40-year-old security guard from Monterey Park was charged Tuesday with murder and attempted murder in the shooting. The suspect also was charged with possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was in custody on $1 million bond. Details about a motive behind the shootings were not immediately available.

Family and friends of Clark attended Tuesday's court proceedings.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts told reporters that the man was recently hired as a security guard at the campus.

The victims were a dean at the college and her receptionist or assistant, Butts said. The 35-year-old dean was hospitalized in critical condition and later died at the hospital. Dr. Cameisha Denise Clark died Monday afternoon, her family said.

Spartan College Inglewood Campus president Chris Becker issued a statement Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened and upset by what transpired," Becker said. "Our thoughts are with our two staff members who are in medical care and their families during this time. Counseling services and support are being arranged for students and staff for the coming days."