Widespread Spectrum Outages Reported in Southern California

By City News Service

Spectrum Internet customers in parts of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties are reporting widespread outages.

The reports started filling Twitter and other social media at 6:40 p.m. Calls to Spectrum's information number are being deferred with a message that they are too overwhelmed to answer at this time.

"We are aware of an outage affecting multiple service areas and thank you for your patience as we investigate," the company tweeted.

Spectrum's website says customers can check if they are currently experiencing an outage here.

Refresh for updates.

