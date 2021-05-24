Speeding Driver Killed in Violent Multi-Car Crash in Reseda

A speeding driver on a Reseda street died in a violent crash that left several vehicles mangled and sent two other people to hospitals.

The crash was reported at 8:06 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of N. Corbin Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

A vehicle driven by a 25- to 30-year-old man was northbound on Corbin at a high rate of speed when it crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle, according to Officer F. Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The speeding vehicle then struck a parked car, another southbound vehicle and five more parked vehicles, Gonzalez said.

The driver died at the scene, he said. His identity has not been released.

Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed life-threatening, he said.

One seriously injured patient was trapped inside wreckage before being taken to a hospital by paramedics, Stewart said. Three others were evaluated at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a pickup surrounded by at least three mangled cars and another pickup on two wheels, backed onto a street pole.

LAPD says they're looking into whether possibly street racing was involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.