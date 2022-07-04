Speeding Likely Cause of Crash that Killed Three, Injured Six in Winnetka

A crash Sunday in Winnetka left three people dead and six others injured.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near Vanowen Street and Corbin Avenue. The coroner has not released the names of the people who died.

"The scene, it was horrible," said Hector Rodriguez, who lives nearby. "It was just a horrible scene."

A speeding Ford traveling east on Vanowen collided partially head on with a Toyota Tacoma, then it hit an Audi.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Then a couple people flew out, there was a person that passed away right here, another one across the street, there was a person outside of the car right there," Rodriguez said.

Three men in the Ford, two 30 years old and a 25 year old, died. Six others were taken to hospitals.

Phillipe Velazques tried to help but there wasn't much he could do.

"When I opened my windows I saw the three cars and it was like very bad," he said. "It was so sad. When I saw the three guys dead, really I cried, because it's not fair to die like that."

Neighbors say speed is a problem on the stretch of road.

They say many people lose control when they hit a dip like the driver did Sunday night.

"There used to be a sign and then it fell off," Rodriguez said. "And ever since people don't know there's a dip right there. So every single time people come by at a high rate of speed they always lose control right about here."

That's why he is encouraging drivers to be safe.

"Slow down. We'll all get there."