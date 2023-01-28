Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With SUV in Long Beach

A speeding motorcyclist in Long Beach was killed in a crash with an SUV, whose motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said Saturday.

“A 2014 GMC driven by a Long Beach man was traveling southbound on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street at about 7 p.m. Friday and attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot in front of the motorcyclist,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The motorcyclist collided with the GMC and the driver was launched from the motorcycle,” police said.

Officers found the victim, who had been riding a 2014 Kawasaki, suffering from significant injuries to his lower body.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they do not believe the GMC driver was distracted or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Detectives from the LBPD urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 562-570-7355.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or www.lacrimestoppers.org.