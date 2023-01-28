Long Beach

Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With SUV in Long Beach

A speeding motorcyclist in Long Beach was killed after a crash with an SUV.

By City News Service

A speeding motorcyclist in Long Beach was killed in a crash with an SUV, whose motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said Saturday.

“A 2014 GMC driven by a Long Beach man was traveling southbound on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street at about 7 p.m. Friday and attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot in front of the motorcyclist,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The motorcyclist collided with the GMC and the driver was launched from the motorcycle,” police said.

Officers found the victim, who had been riding a 2014 Kawasaki, suffering from significant injuries to his lower body. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Marijuana Grow 3 hours ago

I-Team Discovers Illegal Marijuana Grow Houses Could Be Operating Next Door to You

Beverly Crest 7 hours ago

Shooting Outside Party in Beverly Crest Leaves 3 Dead, Four Injured

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they do not believe the GMC driver was distracted or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Detectives from the LBPD urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 562-570-7355. 

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or www.lacrimestoppers.org. 

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beachfatal car crash
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us