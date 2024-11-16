Coachella Valley

Spider monkey found in Indio home during search warrant

By Missael Soto

Department of Animal Services

Authorities discovered a spider monkey Friday while serving a search warrant at an Indio home.

Indio Police were searching a property in the 40000 block of Amador Drive when they found the monkey. A Riverside County animal control officer was then called to assist officers with the animal.

The officer placed the monkey in a carrier and was transported to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife picked up the monkey after being informed by animal services.

It's unclear what the original search warrant was for or how the spider monkey got there.

This article tagged under:

