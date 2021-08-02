Spirit Airlines

Dozens of Spirit Airlines Flights to LAX Affected by Cancellations and Delays

An airline spokesman says the flight cancellations are due to weather and unspecified mechanical challenges.

Dozens of Spirit Airlines' arrivals at Los Angeles International Airport have been affected by the budget carrier's cancellation of over 250 flights Monday, on top of 165 canceled flights Sunday.

Flight delays are also an issue, according to FlightAware.com, and Spirit passengers have reported waiting hours in line for customer service help and refunds at various airports in cities across the country.

Spirit Airlines spokesman Erik Hofmeyer blamed the flight cancellations on weather and unspecified mechanical challenges.

American Airlines, Spirit Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Additional Flights as They Struggle to Recover From Disruptions

Air Travel Hits Another Pandemic High, Flight Delays Grow

"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges,'' Hofmeyer said in a statement. ``We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.''

Travelers with Spirit flights are urged to check their email and flight status before heading to the airport.

