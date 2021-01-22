‘Spiritual Healer' Scheduled for Arraignment for Two Rapes in Anaheim

A 69-year-old self-proclaimed "spiritual healer'' in Anaheim who was charged last month with raping two customers was arrested Thursday and scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Leopoldo Garcia Garcia was charged Dec. 23 with two counts of forcible rape, according to court records. One victim was allegedly raped Aug. 11 and the other on Oct. 1, 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

Garcia also faces a sentencing enhancement for multiple victims.

Garcia posted $100,000 bail and was freed from Anaheim's jail last month before he was charged, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. The criminal complaint included a warrant for the defendant's arrest with a $1 million bail requested.

Garcia had eluded authorities until Thursday and was being held on the $1 million bail, Carringer said. He was scheduled to be arraigned in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on Monday.

One of the alleged victims, who is in her 40s, said she was sexually assaulted multiple times over the last several weeks when she came to Leopoldo Garcia for his services at his business Botanica El Padrino in the Anaheim Market Place at 1440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Carringer said.

Garcia, also known as Leo or Curandero, bills himself as a spiritual healer who tells clients that he can help them remove a curse on them if they have sex with him, Carringer said.

Investigators are concerned there may be more alleged victims and asked for anyone with relevant information to call detectives at 714-765-1617.