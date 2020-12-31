recall

Sportmix Pet Food Recalled After Deaths of at Least 28 Dogs

The affected products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationwide within the United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled certain varieties of Sportmix pet food products due to toxic levels of aflatoxin.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by a mold, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.

The agency said Wednesday that it's aware of at least 28 dogs that died and eight that became sickened after eating the recalled products.

Pets with aflatoxin poisoning may experience the following symptoms, according to FDA: sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea.

The affected products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationwide within the United States. Retailers should contact Midwestern Pet Food, Inc., the manufacturer of the affected products, for further instructions. 

Click here for a full list of affected products and more details on the recall.

