Sprinkles and snow for SoCal: Incoming storm takes aim for Southland

Wet weather is taking aim for Southern California with two rounds of rain and the potential for mountain snow in the middle of the week.

Beginning Wednesday, the Southland will be greeted with scattered showers across the region. The first areas to see the rain will get sprinkles early in the day, with some drivers encountering a wet morning commute.

“By the time we get into 8 o’clock in the morning, some showers will start to pop up,” NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar said in his forecast. “Now, this will be sort of like our traditional weather system so it’ll work west to east across the area and you’ll see some scattered showers from time to time.”

A jacket will certainly come in handy, but many areas may not need to have an umbrella – at least not for Wednesday.

“I have a feeling Wednesday’s going to be on the lighter side, maybe an occasional moderate shower here or there but for the most part, lighter showers,” Biggar said.

After a brief break in the rain, clouds will thicken overnight into Thursday as cold air remains, making for the possibility of snow in the region’s mountain communities.

“More moderate showers are anticipated Thursday,” Biggar warns.

He recommends snowbirds avoid going to the mountains on Thursday since roads will likely be closed. Thus far, it is unclear how much snow the mountains may get.