First Alert Forecast

Sprinkles and snow for SoCal: Incoming storm takes aim for Southland

Wednesday is slated to bring scattered, light showers while a second round of stronger rain is forecasted for Thursday.

By Karla Rendon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Wet weather is taking aim for Southern California with two rounds of rain and the potential for mountain snow in the middle of the week.

Beginning Wednesday, the Southland will be greeted with scattered showers across the region. The first areas to see the rain will get sprinkles early in the day, with some drivers encountering a wet morning commute.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“By the time we get into 8 o’clock in the morning, some showers will start to pop up,” NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar said in his forecast. “Now, this will be sort of like our traditional weather system so it’ll work west to east across the area and you’ll see some scattered showers from time to time.”

A jacket will certainly come in handy, but many areas may not need to have an umbrella – at least not for Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I have a feeling Wednesday’s going to be on the lighter side, maybe an occasional moderate shower here or there but for the most part, lighter showers,” Biggar said.

After a brief break in the rain, clouds will thicken overnight into Thursday as cold air remains, making for the possibility of snow in the region’s mountain communities.

“More moderate showers are anticipated Thursday,” Biggar warns.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Big Bear 7 mins ago

Pip, pip hooray! Big Bear eagles' first egg appears to have hatched this year

Riverside 4 hours ago

Inland Empire to get new state-of-the-art sports complex

He recommends snowbirds avoid going to the mountains on Thursday since roads will likely be closed. Thus far, it is unclear how much snow the mountains may get.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Forecastweather
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us