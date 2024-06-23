Culver City

Teen stabbed to death at pop-up carnival in Culver City

By Staff Reports

An investigation is underway Saturday after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death at a carnival in Culver City.

A pop-up carnival near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Keystone Avenue was shut down due to the violence. According to law enforcement, the victim was stabbed in the stomach and died of his injuries.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately clear.

Police did not identify the deceased. They also did not announce any arrests in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

