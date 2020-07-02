Stabbing Victim Found Dead on Downtown LA Train Tracks

A stabbing victim was found dead early Thursday on Metro train tracks near a station in downtown Los Angeles.

No arrests were reported in the stabbing, reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Flower Street.

Information on the man's identity was not released. No description of the attacker was immediately available.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds, police said, adding that a man was seen running from the location.

Due to the police activity in the area, the Metro Pico Station was affected, and authorities arranged for a bus bridge for Metro A and E Line passengers between the Seventh Street/Metro Center and LATTC/Grand and LATTC/Ortho Institute stations.

Anyone with information on the killing was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.