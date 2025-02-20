Police respond to stabbing in neighborhood near Crenshaw High School

Police responded to a neighborhood near Crenshaw High School Thursday following a report of a stabbing.

The Los Angeles School Police Department requested LAPD perimeter support in the 5100 block of 11th Avenue around 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

The victim appears to be the parent of a student, authorities said. Details about that person's condition were not immediately available.

Two people were taken into custody. One person was sought in connection with the stab

Details about what led to the stabbing were not immediately available. Several evidence markers were placed in an intersection that was blocked off by police tape.