Stabbing Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Encino Hospital Attack

The man accused of slashing a physician and two nurses with a knife during an attack and standoff inside Encino Hospital Medical Center was charged Tuesday with three counts of attempted murder.

Ashkan Asmirsoleymani, 35, was being held in jail in lieu of $3 million bail. He was expected to make an initial appearance in court in Van Nuys Tuesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Asmirsoleymani was arrested late Friday after members of the LAPD’s SWAT team forced him out of a room where he’d barricaded himself after the stabbings, the LAPD said.

The criminal complaint filed Tuesday said Asmirsoleymani was convicted in five previous felony cases, including a 2018 prosecution for assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, a 2008 prosecution for assault with a deadly weapon, a 2016 prosecution for an attack on a police officer, a 2016 prosecution for being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, and a 2012 prosecution for receiving stolen property.

During the police response, the stabbing victims were removed from the hospital and taken by ambulance to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center. Two of the victims were later treated and released and the third remained in the hospital in fair but stable condition.