Assailant sought following stabbing of teen at community carnival in Palms

The Los Angeles Police Department is calling on the public to help identify the person responsible for the stabbing of a 16-year-old at a street carnival sponsored by a booster club for the LAPD in Palms on Saturday.

Scuffles between a group of juveniles were first reported by patrol officers on the 10600 Block of Venice Boulevard.

When the group dispersed a teen was found with stab wounds in the stomach and later succumbed to his injuries, according to law enforcement.

The Pacific Area Boosters Association which organized the Summer Carnival is an organization that raises funds to support LAPD programs.

The LAPD believes there to be numerous witnesses to the stabbing amongst carnival attendees and is urging anyone with information to come forward.