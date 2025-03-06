Stabbing under investigation in Long Beach neighborhood that's seen uptick in crime

Police in Long Beach are searching for the person who stabbed a woman Wednesday morning in downtown Long Beach – an area that experienced an uptick in crime in the last year.

Officers were called to Magnolia Avenue between 3rd and 4th Streets around 7:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK, according to law enforcement.

A detailed description of the attacker was not available.

Although the violence happened about a block away from the Long Beach Police Department headquarters, some residents nearby said that proximity doesn’t provide them much comfort since the area has experienced several crimes.

“We can’t even go outside,” Maria Trujillo, a Long Beach resident, said.

She and her husband say they fear leaving their homes on some days because of the crime.

In Long Beach’s south division, which includes downtown, murder cases increased by 14% in 2024 compared to 2023. In that same report, assault cases increased by nearly 20% in the division and commercial burglaries increased by nearly 75%. However, aggravated assaults were down by 12% and sex offenses also decreased by more than 50% in the division.

